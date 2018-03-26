News
The Martha Laird Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR) on March 29 hosted a Vietnam Veteran’s Day event to honor and thank Titus County’s Vietnam veterans.
Carly Scott
The City of Mount Pleasant and Allied Waste are sponsoring a “Spring Clean Up Day” for city residents. On Saturday, May 12, 2018, between the hours of 8 a.m.
Special To The Tribune
The Mount Pleasant Country Club held its regular noon meeting on Tuesday, March 27 at the Mount Pleasant Country Club, welcoming as guest speaker Texas Baptist Men’s Disaster (TBM) Relief Coordinat
Carly Scott
Opinion
This Week in Texas History
Bartee Haile
On Gardening
David Wall
State Capital Highlights
AUSTIN — The primary suspect in a string of terrorist-style bombings died in his pickup truck on March 21.
Ed Sterling
Sports
The Mt. Pleasant boys golf team took second place an the Chapel Hill invitational tournament held Monday, March 26, at Mt. Pleasant Country Club.
Special To The Tribune
The Mount Pleasant Lady Tigers dropped their second straight district 16-5A contest Monday evening at Lady Tiger Field, falling to the Sulphur Springs Lady Cats by a 5-1 score.
Cody Morris
The Chapel Hill Softball Lady Devils avenged a district loss earlier in the year to Cooper by winning at Cooper 11-10 this past week.
Matt Garrett
Obituaries
Services for Kenneth Gilmore, 76, of Paris, were at 1 p.m. Thursday, March 29, 2018 at Reeder-Davis Chapel.
Patsy Jo “Pat” Moles passed away on March 26, 2018 in Bogata, Texas. She was born on January 9, 1951 to Delphin “Son” Claborn and Dorthea Williams in Odessa, Texas.
Vivian Stroman, long-time resident of Mount Pleasant, died peacefully in Fort Worth, Texas, on Saturday, March 24, 2018, at age 99.
Mount Pleasant Tribune
PO Box 1177
Mount Pleasant TX 75456
903-572-1705