Services for Tommy Linwood will be 12 p.m., Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Hughes Springs High School Auditorium.

Burial will follow at James Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Hughes Springs. Mr. Linwood lay in state Friday at the funeral home.

Mr. Linwood was born May 22, 1957 and passed away March 5, 2020. An online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.