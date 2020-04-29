Marion P. Royston, age 93, of Baltimore, Maryland, passed away Wednesday, April 8, 2020 in Cookville, Texas. Marion was born October 1, 1926 in Colon, Panama to Robert Price and Jettie Bailiff Price.

Marion was a member of the Bal Boah Panama Class of ’44. Upon graduation, she moved to Baltimore, Maryland and attended Johns Hopkins University. She excelled in technical writing and steganography courses. In 1945, she began working at the Edgewood Arsenal facility in Maryland. She was a technical writer for chemical warfare from 1945-1977 when she retired. Marion enjoyed collecting dolls and crocheting.

Marion was preceded in death by her parents; three husbands, Lloyd Barras, Rick Derrah, and Eugene Royston; and two sisters, Ruth Weimer and Connie Cane.

Survivors include one son and daughter-in-law, Rene’ and Melinda Barras of Cookville, Texas; two grandsons, Cayne Barras and wife Rebecca, and Dominick Barras; six great-grandchildren; three nieces who were very dear to her heart, Leslie Weimer, Marion Weimer, and Lynn Weimer; and numerous other relatives and friends.

