Pastor Mack M. Barrett, Sr., 66, of Sulphur Springs Texas passed away Monday May 18, 2020 in Plano, Texas. Jurisdictional Homegoing Celebration will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 at 11 a.m. at Mitchell Chapel Church of God in Christ 402 J D Franklin Dr. Sulphur Springs, Texas 75482; with Bishop Nelson J. Gatlin eulogist. Interment will follow Morning Star Cemetery in Naples, Texas. Services are under the direction of J.C. White Funeral & Cremation Services of Mt. Pleasant, Texas. Viewing will be held Friday May 22, 2020 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Mitchell Chapel Church of God in Christ. Online condolences may be left at www.jcwhitefd.com.