Lloyd D. Morton, 95, of Mount Pleasant passed away on May 6, 2020. He was born on June 29, 1924 in Prescott, Arkansas to Thomas G. Morton and Myrtle Cole Morton.

He was a proud WWII United States Army veteran and Bronze Star Medal recipient. Having fought in the Pacific theatre, Lloyd was engaged in the Battle of Okinawa, including the fight to take Hacksaw Ridge. Lloyd had a highly active and brilliant mechanical mind, building a rotary welding machine and obtaining a U.S. Patent on the machine. After retiring, he was the volunteer repairman for all mechanical equipment for his neighborhood this side of Cookville. He was also a member of South Jefferson Baptist Church in Mount Pleasant.

Lloyd is survived by his son, Granville Morton and spouse Beverly of Kingman, Arizona; daughter, Brenda Workman and spouse Calvin of Mount Pleasant; daughter, Mary Fry and spouse C.W. of Mount Pleasant; 11 grandchildren; and 23 great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Polly Morton; and his sisters, Opal McSweeney and Ruby Wesson.

A private family graveside was held on Saturday, May 9, 2020 at Lone Star Cemetery in Cookville.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to Cypress Basin Hospice in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

E. J. Tate, 98 of Mount Pleasant, passed away on May 14, 2020 in Tyler, Texas, with his son by his side. He was born on August 30, 1921 in Stella, Arkansas to William Tate and Ella Mae Davidson Tate.

He was a WWII combat veteran in the 103rd Infantry Division of the United States Army, during which time he received a Purple Heart while serving on the European Front. E. J. retired as a USDA Food Inspector, having served over 30 years in the Civil Service Industry. He was an Assembly of God minister and was a decade’s long member of Dellwood Park Assembly of God in Mount Pleasant, Texas.

E. J. is survived by his son, Randy Tate; granddaughter and spouse, Cindy and Mike Phillips; 4 great grandchildren; and 5 great great grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; his loving wife, Dorcas Tate; son, Joseph Tate; and sister and brother-in-law, Willie and Leonard Hamley.

An open visitation will be held on Monday, May 18, 2020 from 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM at Bates-Cooper-Sloan Funeral Home in Mount Pleasant, Texas. A funeral service will be held for E. J. on Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM at the funeral home. A graveside service will follow at 3:00 PM Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at Free Hill Cemetery in Point Cedar, Arkansas.

