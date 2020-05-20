Mrs. Ina Rychlik Strickland, age 86 of Winnsboro, passed away on Friday, May 15, 2020 in Winnsboro. She was born on March 29, 1934 in Travis County, Texas to the late Frank Maynard and Lorna Fay Whitt Maynard. She was a loving mother, homemaker and hard worker.

Ina was a longtime member of the Winnsboro Church of Christ and active in the D.A.V. She was preceded in death by her parents, first husband, Leonard Rychlik and second husband, Bud Strickland.

She is survived by her sons, Wesley Rychlik and his wife Jan of Mt. Pleasant, Wendell Rychlik and his wife Teresa of Katy; daughters, Lorna Farrar and her husband George of Sulphur Springs and Denise Henson and her husband, Ricky of Winnsboro; sister, Linda Wade of Burnett; nine grandchildren, twenty four great grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, May 23, 2020 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at Beaty Funeral Home-Winnsboro 816 W. Broadway Winnsboro, TX 75494. Funeral Services will follow at 2:00 pm at the Funeral Home with Mr. Gerald Elliott conducting. Interment will be at Shady Grove Cemetery in Winnsboro, with Brad Rychlik, Chad Rychlik, Austin Henson, Daniel Rychlik, Tanner Henson and Marcus Bustamante serving as pallbearers.