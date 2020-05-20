Rev. Gordon L. “Pete” Smith, age 83 was born on March 4, 1937 in Larned, KS to Harold and Nellie Smith. He passed away on May 15, 2020 after a short bout with Pneumonia. He was married to Sharen Smith for 47 years before losing her to cancer in 2007.

Pete served in the minis try of the Lord his Savior for almost 50 years. First as a youth minister in the early 1960’s, then moving into mission work starting in 1970. He moved to Texas from Kansas and became the Director of Faith Rescue Mission in Amarillo for 2 ½ years, then on to Wichita Falls, TX from 1972 until 2006 as Director of Faith City Mission. When he retired he moved back to Stark, KS where he pastored the Quaker Church where he first found the Lord and the Call to the ministry. He eventually fully retired to live the last of his years in Mt. Pleasant with his wife and new found love Carol Smith. Where he has enjoyed life still in the ministry as a Sunday school teacher.

There are many accolades we could mention and many he wouldn’t. For example being a police chaplain, Commendations of Merit from the city of Wichita Falls, to even a flag presented to him by a Senator and Representative to the Governor that flew over our State Capital. In the end though his only remembrance he would care about would be that you knew him as a faithful Witness of God’s love and grace to his fellow man, to feed the hungry, cloth the poor, and present them with God’s message. He has gone to be with our Lord and we are sure his rewards are waiting for him there.

He is survived by his brother Larry Smith of Colorado; his four children with his beloved Sharen, Patty Dighers and husband Charlie, Jerry and wife Michelle, Gordon “Peter” Smith and wife Micaela, Latisha Founier and husband Scott; four step-children with his new found love Carol Smith, includes Suzanne Prescott and husband Jeff, Jack Bretches and wife Marsha, Guy Bretches and wife Linda, Diane Hoffman and husband Phillip, he is also survived by 19 grandchildren and 21 great grandchildren.

There will be a viewing at 12 p.m. followed by a funeral service at 1 p.m., held at Owens and Brumley Funeral home, 1317 9th St. Wichita Falls, TX 76301 on May 21, 2020. In lieu of flowers you may donate to Wichita Falls Faith Missions or the Stark Friends Church 206 S. Washington St. Stark, KS.