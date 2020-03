Funeral services for Cleo Anderson, 82, of Ore City will be 11:30 a.m. Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Reeder-Davis Chapel in Ore City. Burial will follow at Cedar Grove Cemetery under the direction of Reeder-Davis Funeral Home in Ore City. Mr. Anderson lay in state Friday at the funeral home.

Mr. Anderson was born Jan. 20, 1938 and passed away March 7, 2020. An online guestbook may be signed at www.reeder-davis.com.