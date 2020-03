Funeral for Clara Mae Crowder, 64, a resident of Cason, Texas will be 1:00pm, Tuesday March 17, 2020 at Mt. Moriah Baptist Church, Daingerfield under direction of Tumey Mortuary, Mt. Pleasant.

Visitation will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the funeral home on Monday, March 16, 2020. Guestbook at www.tumeymortuary.com.