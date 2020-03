Charles Alvin Jones passed away March 10, 2020 at his home in Pittsburg, Texas at the age of 76.

His funeral service will be Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at the Frederick Douglass Alumni Community Center, Pittsburg, with Rev. Charles Darty as eulogist and burial will be at Rocky Mound Cemetery, Pittsburg, under the direction of Johnson Funeral Home, Pittsburg, Texas.