Anna Beth Anderson Wilhite, 86, of Mt. Pleasant, TX, passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at Cooper’s Chapel Cemetery on Wednesday, April 29, 2020, at 2 pm. Bro. David McCain and Bro. Bob Arnold will be officiating. Friends were able to visit the family from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, April 28, at the Bates Cooper Sloan Funeral Home. Memorials may be made to the Cooper’s Chapel Cemetery, P.O. Box 1223, Mt. Pleasant, TX 75455. Those wishing to sign Beth’s guestbook may do so at http://www.batescoopersloanfuneralhome.com/.

Beth was born June 23, 1933, in Titus County to John Raymond and Bernice Randie Anderson. She graduated from Mt. Pleasant High in 1951. On Dec. 8, 1951, she married the love of her life, Joe Wilhite. During their 64 years of marriage, they traveled the world and visited most of the 50 states.

In 1952, Joe enlisted in the U.S. Air Force and for the next 20 years her love of travel, her organizational skills, and her commitment to her family made her the perfect Air Force wife. After Joe retired in 1972, they returned to Mt. Pleasant. Beth went to work at the firm that is today’s Arnold, Walker, and Arnold, CPA, and continued working for 46 years, finally retiring at age 85. In addition to her work and family, Beth enjoyed attending church, cooking, embroidering quilts, and doting over her many grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Beth was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and five brothers and sisters. She is survived by two daughters, one son, and their spouses, Nancy Shankle Jordan (Darrell) of Bryan, TX; Dale Wilhite (Nancy) of Marietta, GA; Joan Wilhite McNeely (Chad) of Mt. Pleasant; a brother and sister-in-law, Charles “Choc” Anderson, Sr. (Margie), of Abilene, TX; seven grandchildren, Annie Wilhite Mackay (Chris) of Fuquay-Varina, NC; Carrie Shankle of Longview, TX; Joey Shankle (Alexis) of Atlanta, TX; Kevin Wilhite of Raleigh, NC; Nathan Cameron (fiancé Emma Maples) of Mt. Pleasant, TX; Jerrod Cameron (Kathleen) of Frost, TX; Andrew Cameron of Mt. Pleasant, TX; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

A special thank you to Chambers Home Health and Hospice, Dr. Troyce Williams, Dr. Gordon Downie, and Dr. Nayyar Syed in Mt. Pleasant for their loving care and support.